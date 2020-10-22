Oakdale special education teacher named Rock Hill school district teacher of the year

Standrick Rhodes walked outside his Oakdale Elementary School classroom Wednesday afternoon and froze. In front of him, several Rock Hill school district officials stood on the sidewalk, clapping and cheering.

Rhodes, who wore an orange polo, white lab coat and tie-dyed crocs, paused and smiled. He lightly clapped along with them out of confusion.

Superintendent Bill Cook stepped toward Rhodes, holding a vase filled with purple and orange flowers. A few feet away, a Honda Civic, with “teacher of the year” detailed on the side, was parked. Rhodes smiled behind his white mask.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire district of Rock Hill schools, we are so excited to all be here today to celebrate you,” Cook, still holding the flowers, said. “You are the Rock Hill school district teacher of the year.”

Rhodes turned away, put his hands over his mouth and cried. He immediately called his sister and mother, who was in a hospital in Greenville.

Oakdale principal Denise Khaalid, who was named the first-ever district principal of the year a few weeks ago, hugged Rhodes and rubbed his back as he cried and spoke on the phone.

Rock Hill schools officials traveled across the district Wednesday, recognizing eight employees with “of the year” awards. Rhodes, a special education teacher at Oakdale, was the last visit, earning the 2020-2021 Rock Hill school district teacher of the year title.

“We celebrate you today because of all the wonderful things that you have done that have made you the teacher that you are and you represent the very best of the Rock Hill school district,” Cook told Rhodes.

Rhodes, who graduated from Winthrop University, has been teaching for 12 years, three of which have been at Oakdale. Wednesday, he was also presented $1,000 from the district, $500 from the district’s education foundation and a new Honda Civic from Honda Cars of Rock Hill for his recognition.

As soon as he saw the car, Rhodes ran over and got inside.

“Oh my gosh. Get out,” he said. “I don’t even know how to use this stuff.”

Rhodes said he was not expecting the recognition, but he was grateful.

“I’m shocked because I don’t really feel like I’ve earned it or deserve it,” he said. “I come to work every day and I have fun all day, so I don’t even feel like I’ve done enough to even be on it like this. It means the world to me.”

Khaalid stood besides Rhodes as he continued to tear up. She said the school, students and district are lucky to have Rhodes.

“Not only support students in their social, emotional and behavioral needs, but he pushes his students academically and they grow in all areas,” she said. “If you ask any of the parents who’ve had him, they don’t want their kids to leave.”

Other awards

Several other teachers across the district were awarded “of the year” titles Wednesday.

Martha Compton, an English speakers of other languages teacher at Rosewood Elementary School, was named an honor roll teacher.

Sara Sawczuk, a librarian at Ebinport Elementary School, was named as an honor roll teacher.

Kari Doster, a first grade teacher at Ebinport, was named the district mentor teacher of the year.

Rhonda Cranford, a nurse at Ebinport, was named the first-ever district support professional of the year.

Kim Brown, an administrative assistant at Ebinport, was named the first-ever district support staff of the year.

Amanda Bluhm, a fourth grade teacher at Mt. Gallant Elementary School, was named the elementary beginning teacher of the year.

Alexis Brown, a seventh grade teacher at Dutchman Creek Middle School, was named the secondary beginning teacher of the year.