Here’s what to know ahead of the Fort Mill school board candidate forum tonight.

Voters in the Fort Mill School District will get an opportunity, virtually, to hear one final time from all the school board candidates in one place.

A candidate forum is set for 7-8 p.m. Oct. 22 from Catawba Ridge High School. It’s sponsored by the Fort Mill School District Teacher Forum. The public won’t be allowed to attend in person due to COVID-19 measures, but the event will be streamed via the district Youtube channel.

There are three seats up for election in November. There are seven candidates for those seats.

Anthony Boddie, Scott Frattaroli, Hazel Cooke Frick, Desareta Jones, Nichell Newton, Takesha Pollock and Kristy Thames Spears will participate.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

School board races are nonpartisan elections. Board members picked this year will serve four-year terms. The Fort Mill district is geographically smallest in the state, but annually sees one of the highest residential growth rates. The district has about 17,000 students.

The district has 18 schools, another set to open in early 2021 and yet another in summer 2021.