These York County area schools will be closed due to ‘dangerous’ storm warning

Many York County schools will have classes canceled on Thursday due to expected severe weather.

A little after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Fort Mill School District said on Facebook schools will be closed Thursday because of the tropical storm warning and projected high winds from Hurricane Zeta. In-person and virtual classes are cancelled.

The York School District also said on its website that schools, offices and virtual programs are closed Thursday because of the storm warning that includes wind gusts over 40 mph “making conditions unsafe for our buses, student drivers and families to travel.”

The Clover School District met via conference call Wednesday night and decided to close school facilities Thursday because of the “dangerous winds” and unsafe travel conditions.

However, Clover Virtual Academy will still hold classes but there are no on-campus classes, the district said online.

The district will make up the day by eLearning on Feb. 15.

The Rock Hill School District said on Facebook at almost 9:30 p.m. Wednesday that its schedule is unchanged. Any change will be made by 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the district.

The Chester County School District posted just before 10 a.m. on its Facebook page that in-person and virtual classes are canceled for Thursday and will count as a remote day for staff members.

