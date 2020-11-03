Here’s who leads Fort Mill, Rock Hill, other school board races after early voting.

Early voting results are in for area school board races, though a final count hasn’t come.

A little before 10 p.m. Tuesday there were more than 31,000 votes in the Fort Mill school board race. All of them were in-person absentee or failsafe votes. Election day, absentee by mail and provisional votes hadn’t posted.

Three seats came up for election Tuesday. Incumbents Scott Frattaroli and Kristy Thames Spears opted to run for new terms. Tom Audette didn’t, instead opting to run for a York County Council seat. Joining the incumbent school board candidates were challengers Anthony Boddie, Hazel Cooke Frick, Desareta Jones, Nichell Newton and Takesha Pollock.

The early voting data shows Spears (20%), Frattaroli (18%) and Boddie (15%) in the top three spots. Frick (13%) is closest at fewer than 700 votes out of third place.

Final figures won’t be certified for several days.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Fort Mill School District covers Fort Mill and Tega Cay, plus unincorporated areas between and around them. It’s geographically the smallest district in the state but annually ranks among the fastest growing. There are 18 schools with one set to open in January and another in summer 2021.

Rock Hill School District

The Rock Hill School District had two contested and four total races.

Mildred Douglas and Shawanda Erby each ran for Seat 3. James Burns and Terry Hutchinson went up for the same at-large seat.

Patrice Reid Cherry ran unopposed for Seat 1. Windy Cole ran unopposed for Seat 5.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Early voting totals put Douglas (60%) up by more than 500 votes. Hutchinson led by fewer than 200 votes.

York School District

In the York School District, Wade Anderson and incumbent Maria Duncan faced off Tuesday for Seat 1. Wendy Counts and Betty Johnson were up for Seat 4. Incumbent Austin Dawkins and Tracy Morton Miskelly each ran for Seat 5.

Scott Childers, incumbent Amber Floyd, Shirley Harris and Kevin Walker vied for at at-large seat.

Incumbent Chris Revels ran unopposed for Seat 3.

Early voting showed Anderson and Duncan almost even. Johnson had more than 72% of the vote in that contest. Miskelly had almost 67% of the early vote.

Clover School District

The Clover School District had three contests. Jessica Cody and Bill Jenkins ran for Seat 3. Jay Rawls, Tracy Bell Stiff and incumbent Jay Young were up for an at-large seat. Incumbent Ginger Gibson Marr ran unopposed for Seat 4.

Early voting put Cody at almost 61% of that vote, and Stiff leading the at-large contest with almost 42%.

Check back for more.