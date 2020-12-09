Here’s where a new Lake Wylie high school is planned, other news about Clover schools

Planning for a new high school, upgrades to an existing one, widespread additions and a bond referendum to pay for it all is a daunting task. That’s without a pandemic.

The Clover School District is continuing its task to keep up with a growing community even as financial and other uncertainty from COVID-19 lingers. Because while the pandemic may impact residential growth, it won’t stop it. District upgrades aren’t a question of if, but when.

“There’s a lot going on, and we know we are going to be in need based on growth,” said Bryan Dillon, district public information officer. “It’s all timeline.”

That timeline, as with much during the pandemic, is uncertain. As are exactly which upgrades the district will need, how much they’ll cost and when.

“Things are still in the very beginning stages,” Dillon said.

In the recent push for development impact fees within the district, officials forecast more than 4,000 new homes planned within the district. Most of them in the Lake Wylie area.

Lake Wylie high school

A long-range facility needs study developed last year found the district will need more space for students at the elementary, middle and high school levels within five years. The study also found more than $100 million in deferred maintenance projects across the district. The board then began to work through priorities for a new bond referendum. Including a second high school, and a new elementary school.

In November the board saw concept plans from architects. On Monday night the board saw another presentation with detailed information on a possible renovation at Clover High School and the Ninth Grade Campus. A former middle school, the Ninth Grade Campus was converted to add more high school space through a 2014 bond referendum. Tuesday’s presentation showed a conversion back to use a third middle school.

The November discussion included concepts for a three-story high school on land the district owns in Lake Wylie. That more than 170-acre site is between Daimler Boulevard and West Liberty Hill Road. It’s across Daimler from the almost 400-acre Daimler Trucks site, and surrounded by several subdivisions including Newport Acres and Golden Pond.

County land records show the district acquired the $6.8 million school site in 2010. Plans for a new high school within five years center on that property.

“That’s where we have done all of our prep work and looked at developing out, is on that site,” Dillon said.

A recent presentation to the school board showed a 440,000-square-foot school with capacity for more than 2,400 students.

School bond, timeline

A modernization proposal Monday night for Clover School showed new practice fields, tennis courts, band and chorus rooms, weight room, and a field housee. Proposals showed up to $26 million in potential additions or renovations. Another $1.6 million in middle school costs and up to $7.2 million for a professional development center combined for options at up to almost $35 million.

As with the information in November, the proposals aren’t finalized.

“It’s a broad list,” Dillon said.

Another presentation Monday showed potential bond costs for a new high school and elementary school at $187 million.

A proposed timeline with that presentation would have detailed renderings of a second high school and Clover High upgrades by March. By March or April the school board could vote whether to set a bond vote, which could follow in September 2021.

“That’s not a guarantee,” Dillon said. “Timelines may change. We’ve got to do a lot of work in the next few months.”

As with so much in 2020, firm details and solid answers aren’t yet in place. Except, for the district, in knowing community growth will mean school growth. It’s only a matter of timing.