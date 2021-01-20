Fort Mill School District names ‘perfect choice’ as new virtual academy director

The Fort Mill School District has named Emily McQuay to be director of the Fort Mill Virtual Academy.

McQuay is replacing Christine McNeil, who will be principal of Forest Creek Middle School, which hasn’t opened yet. McQuay most recently served as the Assistant Director of Fort Mill’s Virtual Academy. Before that, she was an assistant principal at a variety of York County high schools — including Rock Hill, Nation Ford and Catawba Ridge, which she helped open last year.

McQuay, who has now spent 20 years in education, received her undergraduate degree from Clemson and a master’s from South Carolina.

“We are excited to have Dr. McQuay as director of the Fort Mill Virtual Academy,” said Superintendent Chuck Epps in a statement via news release. “Her leadership skills and years of experience in education make her the perfect choice to lead the virtual acadmey as it continues to grow.”

COVID-19 has brought a lot of attention to local school districts’ virtual academies. The Fort Mill School District, which has roughly 17,000 students and didn’t have an all-virtual option prior to the pandemic, had a virtual enrollment of more than 5,000 students when the 2020-21 school year began, The Herald previously reported.

Fort Mill’s virtual academy is a K-12 program.

This story will be updated.