DHEC reports 385 new COVID cases in SC schools. How does that affect Rock Hill area?

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Friday afternoon that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in schools across the state.

Data provided by the health agency show that the case total in the state’s public and charter schools is 8,465 — up from 8,080 on Tuesday. Of that total, about 71% are attributed to students and 29% are attributed to employees.

Are any school districts in York County, Chester County or Lancaster County contributing to this increase? Here’s a comparative look. (Keep in mind that the two-week cumulative incidence rate between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20 — which is what is available on the DHEC website — was considered “high” for every county in South Carolina.)

Note: DHEC and area school districts show different cumulative COVID-19 case figures. DHEC updates its information at a different rate than The Herald’s local school districts do. Both data points are shown below.

Rock Hill Schools

DHEC data: Most of the district’s cumulative cases are in its high schools: Northwestern High has 19 student cases; Rock Hill High has 26 student cases; and South Pointe High has 15 cases.

District data: Rock Hill’s district data show, this week, 109 students have been isolated, 225 students have been quarantined and 49 students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Rock Hill High accounts for 14 of those positive cases.

Fort Mill School District

DHEC data: Only seven schools in the Fort Mill School District have more than five cumulative student cases: Banks Trail Middle (9); Catawba Ridge High (9); Doby’s Bridge Elementary (8); Fort Mill High (22); Kings Town Elementary (9); Nation Ford High (25); and Springfield Elementary (9).

District data: Fort Mill’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 80 students and 23 staff with active cases of the coronavirus. There are now 108 students quarantined at the high school level; 141 students quarantined at the middle school level; and 182 students quarantined at the elementary school level.

Clover School District

DHEC data: Clover High School’s cumulative student COVID cases is at 44. The next highest cumulative count in the district is Clover Middle with 13.

District data: Clover’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 46 students and 10 staff with an active positive case of coronavirus — 11 are from Clover High and 11 are from Clover Middle.

York School District 1

DHEC data: The only school to have double-digit cumulative student COVID-19 cases is York Comprehensive High School (with 10). None of the district’s nine schools have five or more staff COVID cases.

District data: This week, four students and six staff members have tested positive fore the coronavirus, leading to 108 individuals quarantined. Two of those students belonged to York Comprehensive High School.

Lancaster County School District

DHEC data: Only four of the district’s 24 schools have double-digit cumulative student COVID-19 cases: Lancaster High (11); Indian Land High (11); Indian Land Elementary (11); and Andrew Jackson High (10).

District data: Lancaster County’s COVID-19 dashboard is only updated through the week of Jan. 9-15, when over 1,000 students in the district were quarantined.

Chester County School District

DHEC data: None of the district’s 13 schools have reached double-digit cumulative student COVID cases. The highest two are Chester High (8) and Lewisville High (8).

District data: Chester County’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 17 active cases in the district, as of Jan. 18. See the dashboard on the district’s website.