Some York County schools will get slice of $330,000 in grant money to help feed students

York School District 1 got a little help earlier this week.

No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in America, announced Tuesday that it will endow $330,000 in grants to 13 school districts across South Carolina — and one of those is York School District One.

A No Kid Hungry spokesperson told The Herald via email that the $330,000 is a total across the state.

“Each school in South Carolina was awarded between $2,000 and $75,000,” the spokesperson told The Herald, adding that the number depends on “level of need, geography, operational capacity, and the strength of the applicant’s plan to expand access to meals.”

This isn’t the first initiative No Kid Hungry has done this year. According to the organization’s website, it has sent $65 million in emergency relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic to 1,783 schools and community groups across all 50 stats, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and Guam.

Other counties receiving this money include: Laurens County School District 56; Jasper County School District; Chabad Lubavithch of Myrtle Beach; Culinary Services Anderson 5; Richland County School District One; Greenville County School District; Spartanburg County School District 6; School District of Pickens County; Horry County Schools; Saluda County Schools; Dillon School District Four; and Charleston County School District.

York School District officials had not returned phone calls early Wednesday. York School District 1 has 5,249 students in 10 schools, including York Comprehensive High in York, S.C.

The district has 67% of its student population who meet federal guidelines for free/reduced-price meals, according to its website.

Neighboring districts — Clover, Rock Hill and Fort Mill — also have been provided financial aide from other sources to help feed students amid the pandemic.