‘Touched the lives of so many’: Retired Winthrop music professor dies from COVID

A retired music professor who taught aspiring musicians and teachers at Winthrop University in South Carolina for three decades and brought world music to the public in York County has died from COVID-19.

Bruce Thompson, 83, remained professor emeritus of music after his retirement in 2007, Winthrop officials said. He died Feb. 8.

Thompson was a native of Indiana who came to Winthrop in 1980 and stayed in Rock Hill. He died as a result of a coronavirus infection, according to his obituary.

From 1980 until retirement, Thompson taught music theory, composition, and world music to students at Winthrop and founded the school’s music fraternity. He was committed to training high school teachers to lead Advanced Placement Music Theory classes, Winthrop officials said.

For more than 20 years, Thompson and his wife, Sharon, who taught voice at Winthrop, produced Winthrop’s Olde English Madrigal Feastes summer arts program for the community.

Winthrop faculty praised Thompson’s commitment to children, music and the community through his sharing of music and support of students and colleagues.

“Bruce Thompson was an accomplished composer and educator,” said Winthrop Music Professor Ron Parks. “He touched the lives of so many through his music, teaching, and running two summer arts camps for middle and high school students.”

Because of the pandemic, a virtual celebration of life for Thompson was held Sunday.