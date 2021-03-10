The SC Supreme Court has made its decision on new-home fees to help Fort Mill schools

The state supreme court has ruled in favor of York County and the Fort Mill School District impact fee charged on new homes and apartments.

Local and state homebuilder groups challenged a 2018 increase from $2,500 per new residence within the school district to more than $18,000 per home and $12,000 per apartment. The Home Builders Association of South Carolina and others argued the fee, and state law that allowed it, were arbitrary and harmed builders.

A lower court ruled in favor of York County, which approved the school district fee, and South Carolina. The Supreme Court heard an appeal in January. An unpublished opinion on Wednesday affirmed the earlier decision.

“We are pleased with this outcome and the positive impact it will have on the taxpayers,” Fort Mill School District Superintendent Chuck Epps said in a release Wednesday. “While the legal process allows 15 days for the other party to file a petition for re-hearing, we are hopeful the district can move forward with assessing how best to use these funds to offset the burden placed on our taxpayers by the rapid growth in our area.”

The case had implications well beyond Fort Mill.

High-growth municipalities and school districts statewide have impact fees based on the state law. The fees go to support schools. Had the court ruled that law unconstitutional or invalid, many communities may have been impacted.

Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Tega Cay all have municipal impact fees. The Clover School District recently started one and fees have been studied in Indian Land and Chester County.

