High school graduations in Rock Hill will look a bit different (again) this year

For a second straight year, high school graduations in Rock Hill will look a bit different than years past.

The Rock Hill School District announced on Friday afternoon that its newly graduated students will not walk in the Winthrop Coliseum — as they have for decades — and instead will do so in the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Knowledge Park near downtown Rock Hill.

The district changed the date of the graduations as well. All three high schools will host their commencement ceremonies on Thursday, June 24: Northwestern High’s ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.; South Pointe’s will begin at 2 p.m.; and Rock Hill’s will begin at 6 p.m.

“On-campus and outdoor stadium ceremonies were considered for each school,” a release from the district states. “However, the unpredictable weather of late June coupled with the risks associated with heat for graduates and guests led the district to pursue an alternate indoor venue.”

This is the second-straight year that Rock Hill’s high school graduations weren’t held in Winthrop’s Coliseum. In 2020, the district used District Three Stadium (field of the Trojans and Bearcats) and District Three South Stadium (field of the Stallions) on June 4th and 6th in an effort to maintain COVID safety and compliance.

Each graduate will receive two tickets, and each spectator and participant is required to wear a mask, the release states.

All graduation ceremonies will be live streamed on the district’s social media platforms and the district’s website. A rebroadcast of the ceremony will air on Comporium Channel 114 in July.

“Schools will provide more specific details pertaining to their individual ceremonies once they are available,” the release states, adding, “If changes are required, the district will notify parents as soon as they are determined.”