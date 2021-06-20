Chester County School District will offer 5 days of free meals for students for the summer.

Chester school district will offer 5 days of summer free meals. CharlotteFive

The Chester County School District will continue its participation in the Summer Food Service Progam this year.

Any child in the school district under the age of 18 is eligible. Starting June 28, every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the district will provide 5-day meal bags for breakfast and lunch, a press release said.

The program will end July 30.

Parents can pick up a meal bag for their child curbside at the most convenient location. Parents must provide a valid form of ID to receive the meals; children do not have to be present, district representative Chris Christoff said.

The locations to receive meals this year are:

Fort Lawn Community Center, 554 Main Street, Fort Lawn, SC

Harmony Baptist Church, 5403 State Road 51, Edgemoor, SC

Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 182 York Street, Chester, SC

Great Falls High School, 411 Sunset Avenue, Great Falls, SC

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program. Program operators like CCSD are reimbursed for providing healthy meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas.