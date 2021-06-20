Education

Chester County School District will offer 5 days of free meals for students for the summer.

CHESTER, SC

The Chester County School District will continue its participation in the Summer Food Service Progam this year.

Any child in the school district under the age of 18 is eligible. Starting June 28, every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the district will provide 5-day meal bags for breakfast and lunch, a press release said.

The program will end July 30.

Parents can pick up a meal bag for their child curbside at the most convenient location. Parents must provide a valid form of ID to receive the meals; children do not have to be present, district representative Chris Christoff said.

The locations to receive meals this year are:

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program. Program operators like CCSD are reimbursed for providing healthy meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas.

Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins works for the Herald in partnership with Report For America, a national nonprofit geared toward saving local news. She covers Chester County, the Catawba Indian Nation and general assignments. Tobie graduated from the University of Florida and has won awards for her stories from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Society of News Editors.
