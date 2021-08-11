Tips and tricks for getting your kids back to school that you may have forgotten about

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Hadlee Yohn, back left, of Minersville, stands in front of the class as teacher Ashley Thompson, of Tremont, back right, reads information about Yohn during kindergarten orientation at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic School in Minersville, Pa. Moves reflecting takeaways from pandemic experiences are being incorporated into many teacher preparation programs. Digital tools, online instruction, mental and emotional wellness are happening not just in what aspiring educators are learning, but how. More programs are using tools such as computer simulation training and virtual field supervision of student-teaching. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File) AP

Tens of thousands of children will be returning to school across South Carolina next week — many of them doing so for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago.

What used to be an exciting and relieving time for parents who have been cooped up with their kids for months has, for some, turned into anxiety due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

For kids, however, the first day of school has always brought mixed feelings of nervousness and excitement. Many will finally be able to see their friends again and laugh, play and eat lunch together.

Here are some helpful ways parents can ease that transition as their children return to school:

Review last year’s work

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doing a quick scan of some of last year’s content can help give students a refresher on what to expect during the first few weeks when they return. It will remind students about some skills and topics they may have forgotten about while out during summer.

Organize class materials

Labeling folders, organizing binders and getting book bags in order a few days early is an easy way to not feel rushed during the first few days of class, which can already be a bit overwhelming. And be sure to pack a mask, as students in Columbia elementary and middle schools will be required to wear them under an emergency order.

Read class syllabi

If teachers have sent students a syllabus prior to class starting, odds are they want them to read it before showing up on day one. This will help students know what to expect for each class and will also allow students and parents to add important dates to calendars, such as due dates for big projects or state testing.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Dress for success

Quite possibly the most exciting part for any kid returning to school is showing off their new outfits and kicks. Students should consider going through their clothes and tossing out what doesn’t fit. Then, have your child pick out their favorite new outfit for the first day, and maybe some additional clothes for the following days to ensure they aren’t rushed in the mornings.

Establish a sleep schedule

Arguably the most challenging task for parents and their children could be getting back in the routine of a normal sleep schedule. Waking up and going to bed early can be tough after staying stay up all summer watching movies and sleeping in the next day. Aside from staying alert while in class, a good sleep schedule also has health benefits and can lead to better eating habits.

Find a workspace

Whether your child has a desk or does work at the kitchen table, it’s a good move to clear off a designated space for studying and completing school work. This can help keep other parts of your house clean and give the student their own uninterrupted space to concentrate.

Set new goals

There’s no shame in wanting to improve. Whether it is wanting to get a better grade in a course, joining a new sport or a club, setting goals can provide students an opportunity to accomplish tasks that boost their morale and also give them something to look forward to outside of the normal classroom setting.

Relax

The most important job of all is to try to calm your nerves in the days leading up to the first day of school. Rest your mind and try to relax.