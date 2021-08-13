School starts this week. What to know about COVID in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

York School District 1 has had a busy, productive 2021 summer. Here’s what York families need to know heading into the new academic year.

As the 2021-22 school year quickly approaches, there’s a lot to know about how everything will work. Before you send the kids back to school, we’ve rounded up what you need to know in the Fort Mill, York, Lancaster, Clover and Chester school districts.

School’s almost back! 9 things Rock Hill Schools parents should know ahead of 2021-22

Herald file (2014): The kindergarten French Immersion class at Rosewood Elementary School in Rock Hill includes Marcel Pressley, foreground. Rosewood was one of three RHSD elementary schools closed as part of the district’s rezoning plan. ANDY BURRISS Herald file photo

Here’s everything Rock Hill Schools parents need to know about the 2021-22 calendar and budget, staffing changes, virtual learning, COVID updates, mental health programs and more, brought to by the Herald’s Alex Zietlow.

School renovations, COVID updates: 6 things York SD1 parents should know for 2021-22

As the Herald’s Alex Zietlow reports, York School District 1 has had a busy summer in preparation for the 2021-22 school year. He’s rounded up six things York families should know before the first day of school.

From masks to bell schedules and pep rallies, a Fort Mill game plan for back to school

Students head to school Monday at Gold Hill Middle School. Fort Mill School District

School starts back Aug. 16 in the Fort Mill School District. Though more students will be back to full-time, in-person learning, some pandemic precautions remain. The Herald’s John Marks has the answers to a few questions to help you prepare for the school year.

Bond referendum, COVID updates: 7 things Clover parents should know ahead of 2021-22

Are you sending a kid back to school in the Clover, South Carolina school district? The Herald’s Cailyn Derickson brings you what you should know regarding the 2021-22 school year, an upcoming bond referendum vote and COVID updates.

Lancaster, Chester schools will quarantine students and staff exposed to COVID

This file photo shows an empty classroom.

As the third school year impacted by the pandemic approaches, districts across the state are taking their own unique approaches to preventing the pandemic’s spread. Lancaster County School District and Chester County School District will quarantine students and staff exposed to COVID-19. Learn more with the Herald’s Tobie Nell Perkins.

Chester County goes back to school Monday: 7 things you should know

Chester County schools will be in session August 16. While the pandemic continues and more students go to school in-person, there are changes parents should know about. From masks to online schooling, the Herald’s Tobie Nell Perkins spoke to district representative Chris Christoff to answer your questions.