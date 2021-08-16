York County historian and ‘exceptional’ Winthrop professor passes away in Rock Hill

Winthrop University Digital Archives

Notable Winthrop University professor and local historian Louise Pettus passed away over the weekend in Rock Hill, leaving behind books that show her vast knowledge on York County’s past.

Pettus, a retired history professor, graduated from Winthrop in 1946 and returned in 1968 to teach at the university for more than 20 years. Pettus, born in 1926, was an author for more than 50 years, publishing dozens of books on South Carolina’s history, according to an interview in the university’s digital archives.

“I had to make up my mind on what I wanted to major in,” Pettus said in the 1989 interview. “I wasn’t sure, like so many students. I couldn’t decide between history and biology and you won’t believe this ... I tossed a coin. Heads is history and tails is biology, and it came down heads, so I majored in history. I don’t have any regrets.”

Several of Pettus’ books and writings detailed the history of York County, including the value of the area’s peaches and grapes, the medical practices of the Catawba Indians and Rock Hill’s growth in the early 1900s.

“I speak for the Board of Trustees and the entire Winthrop community in expressing sorrow at this news,” Winthrop’s Interim President George Hynd said in an email. “Louise was a kind and giving woman, as well as an exceptional friend to her alma mater.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The university named its archives after Pettus in 2006, Hynd said. The Louise Pettus Archives and Special Collections compiles valuable records related to the history of Winthrop and the state, particularly York, Lancaster Chester and Union counties.

“Her outstanding accomplishments prompted the university to name Louise the recipient of its 2006 Alumni Professional Achievement Award,” he said. “It was one of the many tributes for an alumna who loved Winthrop and remained devoted to this institution for her whole life.”

Throughout the week, the university’s archives will share photos of Pettus and more information about her life and impact, according to its Facebook.

The university will share arrangement details once those are finalized, Hynd said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“In the meantime, remember this exceptional friend who held Winthrop in such esteem,” Hynd said. “Undoubtedly, Louise will be missed, and her contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.”