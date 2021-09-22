Lancaster County School District will offer online school. Only three days to sign up

Lancaster students will have the opportunity to complete the school year online. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Lancaster County School District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to create a virtual option for students for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

The program will be available for students in kindergarten through grade 12, District Spokesperson Michelle Craig said.

LCSD plans to hire additional staff and retired teachers to teach virtual classes, she said.

Parents have been emailed an application to sign up for online school. The deadline is noon this Friday, Sept. 24.

If parents have questions about online school, they should contact their child’s school or the district office at 803-286-6972.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To be eligible for online school, students must:

Commit to attending school online for the duration of the 2020-21 year

Currently be maintaining passing grades and meeting attendance requirements

Have broadband internet connection

Students who attend virtual school will need to engage in instruction with their camera turned on at all times, Craig said.

Online students will still be required to take state-required tests in-person at a district site.

Why now?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LCSD has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 this school year, and parents seem to have had a change of heart about sending their kids to school in-person.

The district began the year without a virtual option. A district survey showed very few families expressed interest in online school, officials said.

But a second survey, which closed last Monday, garnered 1,500 votes for a virtual option, Craig said.

The district has seen hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases, with 154 positive cases for the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 17. This has led to thousands of students being quarantined.

The district also has seen three deaths due to the coronavirus. During the first week of school, a 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School died of coronavirus complications, officials said.

On Sept. 8, the district released a statement announcing that a special education staffer at South Middle School, who was not identified, had died from symptoms of the coronavirus. Then on Sept. 10, district officials shared that Eleanor Mends, a special education teacher at South Middle School, had died from the virus.

16 yr old: https://www.heraldonline.com/news/local/community/article253479439.html

2nd staff member: https://www.heraldonline.com/news/local/education/article254133303.html

1st staff member: https://www.heraldonline.com/news/local/education/article254073528.html

Shortened quarantine: https://www.heraldonline.com/news/local/education/article253788348.html

From John’s article: Last school year the district applied with the state to begin a virtual academy for grades 4-12. Only about 130 of the roughly 15,000 district students signed up. The school board opted not to start the academy as its community largely opted for in-person school.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 3:25 PM.