5 events you don’t want to miss during Winthrop’s Welcome Week in Rock Hill

A circus-like production, a silent disco and a humorous show based on a popular card game are some events York County community members can enjoy during Winthrop University’s Welcome Week Aug. 18-26.

Each year, Winthrop invites students, faculty and staff back with a week full of community events on the Rock Hill campus. Events are $7 without a Winthrop ID and $5 with an ID, or free with the purchase of a DiGiorgio Student Union pass.

Here are five events not to miss during this year’s line up:

Imagine Circus: 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 in Byrnes Auditorium - The production includes aerial dancers, acrobats, jugglers, mimes, stilt-walkers and more.

8 p.m. on Aug. 18 in Byrnes Auditorium - The production includes aerial dancers, acrobats, jugglers, mimes, stilt-walkers and more. Headphone Disco : 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the Richardson Ballroom - Enjoy a silent disco experience, where people dance to music played through wireless headphones.

: 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the Richardson Ballroom - Enjoy a silent disco experience, where people dance to music played through wireless headphones. Cards Against Hypnosis : 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Byrnes Auditorium - Magician David Hall will perform a show based on the card game “Cards Against Humanity.” The show challenges audience members to select possible outcomes based on scenarios shown on cards. Hypnotized participants on stage than act out the chosen scenario.

Leroy Sanchez Live : 8 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the Amphitheater - Leroy Sanchez, a native of Spain, is a self-taught guitarist with more than 400 million YouTube views.

Comedy Night featuring Chase Anthony and Morgan Jay: 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 in Tillman Auditorium - Comedian Chase Anthony, who has spent the last year as Sinbad’s opening act, teams up for this show with Morgan Jay, a stand-up comedian and musician.

SIGN UP

A full list of Welcome Week activities is available on Winthrop’s website.