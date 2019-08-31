Going to Winthrop’s Homecoming tailgate? You need reservations and what else to know.

Rock Hill volunteer describes mess left at Winthrop tailgate Plastic cups, plates, collapsed tents, coolers and huge piles of trash littered the Winthrop University Coliseum grounds on Nov.17 after the homecoming tailgate and game in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Plastic cups, plates, collapsed tents, coolers and huge piles of trash littered the Winthrop University Coliseum grounds on Nov.17 after the homecoming tailgate and game in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

If you’re planning to attend Winthrop University’s Homecoming Tailgate in November, you will have to follow new rules.

Tailgate participants who want to put up a tent or party with 20 or more people must now reserve a spot starting Sept. 3, according to the college.

Winthrop’s new Homecoming Tailgate reservation system opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Spots are limited on a first-come basis.

This year’s event will spread out to the area surrounding the Coliseum, according to Winthrop.

Winthrop’s Homecoming Week kicks off Nov. 11 for students. Homecoming and Reunion Weekend is Nov. 15-16.

The tailgate is 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The men’s basketball game begins at 4 p.m.

“The tailgating end time of 3:30 p.m. will allow sufficient time for staff to address any clean up needed in the parking lots and tailgating area before dark,” according to Winthrop’s website.

Last year’s event drew criticism after plastic cups, plates, collapsed tents, coolers and piles of trash littered the Winthrop University Coliseum grounds following the tailgate.

More port-a-johns and trash bins will be placed throughout the tailgating area this year.

Anyone leaves trash behind in reserved spaces may be fined, according to Winthrop. Tailgaters are encouraged to take a photo of the space before leaving.

Law enforcement will help direct vehicles after the event ends, according to the college.

“Last year’s event attracted the largest number of tailgaters yet and prompted Winthrop’s administration to look at best practices for managing the game day experience,” a statement from university says. “These changes will lead to a safer and more enjoyable experience for all in attendance.”

Tailgate participants will enjoy music by DJ Chizzy, children’s area for ages 12 and younger and a food truck.

What to know:

Paid parking is available for the homecoming game and tailgate. Cost is $5 per car, cash only.

Reservations for tailgate spots with tents or 20-plus people will be available online starting Tuesday.

48 designated tailgate spots are available for $20 for groups of up to 20 people and $40 for larger groups.

Trash and recycling must be removed by 3:30 p.m. when tailgating ends.

Tailgate attendees will need to leave the tailgating area after 3:30 p.m.

Free homecoming T-shirts will be available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Alumni Association tent.





Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals.

Kegs, common containers and glass bottles are not allowed.

More information is available on Winthrop’s website.