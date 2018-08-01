Parents kicked out their valedictorian son for being gay. A teacher came to the rescue

Seth Owen, a Jacksonville, Florida, high school valedictorian, knew what he wanted to be from a young age: “an astronaut,” he told NBC News recently.

The First Coast High School student did his part, earning a 4.16 GPA and gaining acceptance to Georgetown University in Washington in the fall.

But then Owen, 18, read his acceptance letter. The financial aid package he was offered had been based on his parents’ expected contribution — leaving a payment due of about $20,000, NBC News reported.

There was one major obstacle.

“Earlier this year — after a year of attempted conversion therapy — Seth’s parents gave him an ultimatum. He would either continue to attend the church that outwardly attacked him and his sexual orientation or he would need to leave home. For his own well-being and safety, Seth chose the latter,” Jane Martin, his biology teacher at First Coast High, wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up to help him achieve his goal of going to Georgetown.

Martin set a conservative goal — $20,000, the amount he needed to secure his start at the prestigious university. Tuition at Georgetown tops $26,000-$31,000 per semester, depending on the field of study and not including room and board, books and other fees, according to the university’s website. All told, a year at the school could run around $70,000.

After six weeks and after media outlets like The Hill, the Orlando Sentinel, The Advocate and others picked up on Owen's story, the GoFundMe fund has swelled to nearly $90,000 by Wednesday afternoon from more than 1,500 contributors.





His Southern Baptist parents found out their son was gay when his father saw what Owen called a “damning” but “nothing inappropriate” photo on his cellphone and questioned him about it in his sophomore year.

They sent their son to a Christian counselor who tried some form of “awkward conversion therapy” that did not work, Owen told NBC News.





The pressure from his parents and their church built to such a degree Owen no longer felt safe at home. Toward the end of his senior year, Owen, who swam for his school’s team, left and has been crashing at friends’ houses as he concluded his high school career.

His parents told him he could either go to church or move out, Owen told WJXT NewsJax4. He asked for a compromise.

“My dad said no. I was really, really upset,” he told WJXT. “It was extremely hurtful to know that I was walking out that door not knowing what lay ahead.”

Martin, his teacher, who had mentored Owen after she taught him biology, was impressed with his strength and perseverance.

“His parents have refused to support him emotionally or financially because they deem his sexual orientation inconsistent with their religious beliefs. Throughout this all, Seth held his head high and continued to work almost full-time while finishing high school at the top of his class as the co-valedictorian.”





So, she set up the GoFundMe campaign when she learned Georgetown was firm in requiring the $20,000 parental contribution.

“I know the goal seems unrealistic and the circumstances aren’t ideal, but I also know communities can make the impossible possible,” Martin wrote on the page.

A Georgetown spokesperson told NBC News that the university can’t comment on any individual case but, “we work closely with students whose financial circumstances change after admission to modify financial aid assistance and ensure they can still enroll regardless of their ability to pay.”

Owen told the WJXT news station he is now is eying a career as a defense attorney for teens.

“I don’t think thank you is good enough,” he said.