An officer is attacked by his own police dog. He had to shoot it to escape, police say

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer had to shoot his own K9 partner Saturday after the dog turned on him during a training exercise, police say.
Officer Brian Carter was “verbally correcting” Benzi, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, when the dog began biting him about 9 a.m. at the department’s K9 center, police wrote in a press release.
Carter, who suffered serious bites to his forearms, shot Benzi to stop the attack, police reported.
Carter, who required a tourniquet to stop his bleeding, underwent surgery, police said, and Benzi was later euthanized at a veterinary hospital.
Carter has been an officer in the Columbus Division of Police K9 unit since 2008, reported WCMH. Benzi was his second K9 partner.
“Benzi was more than Officer Carter’s K9 partner,” police wrote on Twitter. “He was a member of the Carter family. They are all in our healing prayers during this difficult time.”
Benzi and Carter won praise from the department in March for their role in helping catch an accused burglar, according to police.
Sgt. Mark Cartwright, supervisor of the division’s K9 unit, told WBNS it was the first time an officer in the agency had to shoot his own K9 partner.
The investigation into the incident continues, according to the police department.
