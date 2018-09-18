Diver filming on an NC shipwreck didn’t see the shark sneaking up on her, video shows

A close call with a tiger shark was caught on film by a Virginia woman diving on a shipwreck off North Carolina.

The 17-second clip starts with the diver filming a colorful school of small jacks and bass, but then turns alarming when the camera pans to the left.

There, a 10 to 12-foot shark is seen “sneaking up” and is with in about two feet, its teeth exposed.

“I was quite startled to see him so close,” said diver Shelley Collett, of Stanardsville, Virginia.





SIGN UP

“I truly didn’t know he was right there until I turned with the camera. I had only caught some movement out of the corner of my eye. That was the second time that same shark (recognized by the mark on his face) sneaked up on me like that on that same dive.”

Collett didn’t move and the shark is seen in the video diverting course just before reaching her.

The video, which has gotten 23,000 views, was taken in mid August with a Paralenz camera, at a depth of about 110-feet, Collett said.

The shipwreck, known as the Aeolus, was scuttled off N.C. in 1988, as part of the state’s artificial reef program. Known as an “attack cargo ship,” the ship dates to 1945, according to NC-Wreckdiving.com.

Sharks are common at the site, said Collett, so she says she was expecting to see some -- just not without some type of advance warning.

“Most divers seek out sharks,” she said. “We want to see them, not only because they’re amazing, graceful and beautiful, but because the presence of sharks is evidence of a healthy marine ecosystem.”

Collett works for Scuba Diver Life, which has featured a handful of underwater videos filmed off North Carolina’s shipwrecks in recent weeks on its Facebook page.

In some respects, Collett said she should have suspected a shark might be nearby, based on the school of fish.

“There are often schools of those small fish surrounding the sharks. I guess they think no other fish will mess with them if they’re swimming alongside a shark,” Collett says.