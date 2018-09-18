When woman didn’t get in his car, fake Uber driver tried to break into her home, police say

When a California woman went outside of her house to pick up the newspaper on Sunday morning, she was greeted by a man claiming to be her Uber driver, police say.
But Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo said there was one problem: The woman hadn’t ordered an Uber, according to KUSI.
The unidentified victim was on the far-end of her cul-de-sac when the man drove up to her and offered to give her a ride, police say. She argued that she had never asked for a ride in the first place, police say, and began walking back inside her house, KGTV reported.
But police say the 39-year-old suspect, whom police have not yet identified, followed after the woman, according to KUSI.
Steve Szymozak, a sergeant with the Chula Vista Police Department, said that the man “followed her up to her front door” — but she managed to shut the door before he was able to get inside, according to Fox5.
She locked the door, police say, and called 911, according to NBC San Diego. Patricia Abady, a neighbor, said the situation surprised her.
“This is a very nice neighborhood,” she told NBC San Diego. “We all take care of each other and it’s very peaceful normally.”
Shortly after officers arrived at the house, the man is accused of getting into a confrontation with police as they tried to arrest him, Fox5 reported. He was eventually tied down in a body wrap, police say, and sent to a nearby hospital to treat his minor injuries.
A police sergeant said “we had to physically subdue him and place him in a maximum restraint wrap for his safety,” KGTV reported. The woman’s daughter said her mother received no injuries during the ordeal, according to the TV station.
