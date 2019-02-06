Cops find woman in labor on California highway, deliver baby within minutes, CHP says

It’s a good thing these highway patrol officers moved fast.

Dispatchers in Bakersfield, California, got a call at 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday reporting that a female passenger — who was stopped along Highway 99 — was in labor, according to a highway patrol Facebook post. The woman was on the highway’s shoulder on the southbound lanes, just north of 7th Standard Road.

Two officers quickly responded, and discovered the woman “actively in labor,” CHP said. One officer grabbed a medical supply bag as another put on protective gloves to help the mother give birth to the child.

The baby girl was born at 12:22 a.m. — less than 10 minutes after dispatchers fielded the call about the woman in labor, according to CHP. An officer “assisted the baby up to the mother as it was born,” CHP said, adding that there were no complications. An officer helped to clear the baby’s airway after she was born.

“Kudos to our Bakersfield CHP Officers for assisting in bringing a new life into this world!!” the highway patrol Bakersfield office wrote on Facebook.

Paramedics soon got to the mother and took her and her new baby, who was named Samantha, to Kern Medical Center by ambulance, CHP said.

Samantha, the mother’s fifth child, was five pounds and 17 inches, CHP said.

“You guys can do it all,” one Facebook commenter wrote on the highway patrol post. “God bless the Bakersfield CHP.”