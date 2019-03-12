Who is William Rick Singer, Sacramento man accused in college admissions scam?

William Rick Singer, the man at the heart of the nationwide college admissions scandal that exploded Tuesday, appears to have gotten his start in the business helping high school kids in the Sacramento area navigate their way into college.

Singer, 58, a former Sacramento resident living in Newport Beach, was indicted along with two movie stars and dozens of other people in an elaborate scheme to bribe university admissions officers and sports coaches to gain slots in elite universities for the children of wealthy elite. Among other things, prosecutors said parents paid Singer as much as $75,000 to have fronts take the ACT and SAT college admissions tests for their children.

The Associated Press reported that Singer pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple felonies, including racketeering conspiracy, in U.S. District Court in Boston. He was represented by well-known Sacramento defense attorney Donald Heller.

Prosecutors said Singer carried out his scheme through a company called the Edge College & Career Network LLC, also known as “The Key,” and a nonprofit called the Key Worldwide Foundation. Although the Key’s website lists its address as Newport Beach, the company has a Sacramento phone number. The nonprofit foundation — which prosecutors say was a conduit for paying bribes — bears a Sacramento address, according to filing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Singer moved from the Sacramento area in 2012, according to real estate databases, but for many years was well-known on the region’s college-prep circuit, steering high school juniors and seniors through the application process, said Margie Ammot, a college-admissions counselor in the Sacramento region.

“For a long time, he was the go-to person in Sacramento,” Ammot said.

Singer, in a 1994 interview with The Sacramento Bee, said he filled a void left by overworked high school advisers. “It’s not that school counselors don’t want to help. It’s just that they often don’t have the time,” he said. At the time, he was running a business called Future Stars, which he later sold.

Two of Singer’s employees living in Folsom were among the 50 people charged Tuesday: Steven Masera, 69, a former financial officer at the Edge; and Mikaela Sanford, 32, an employee of Singer’s Key Worldwide Foundation. The indictment against Singer said the foundation was based in Newport Beach, although IRS records list a Sacramento address.

The website of Singer’s company in Newport Beach says the business operates in 81 cities and five foreign countries.

“Over the past twenty years Rick Singer and his team have coached, counseled and mentored over 90,000 adults personally and professionally and guided high school and college students on the admission process to either attain an undergraduate or graduate degree in every field imaginable,” the website says.

Ammot said she was told that Singer would tell parents that he could get their child into the college of their choice. “Professional education consultants do not say, ‘I can get you into a specific, particular college,’ ” Ammot said.

The Key’s website said Singer also worked as a “senior executive” at The Money Store and First Union Bank. The Money Store, once headquartered in the famous Ziggurat building in West Sacramento, was a consumer finance company that folded shortly after it was sold to First Union in the late 1990s. Singer also was CEO “of one of India’s largest call center companies,” the website says.

Singer in 1988 was fired as boys basketball coach of Encina High School, with a district spokesman at the time only referring to it as a “personnel matter.” The Bee reported at the time that parents said Singer had an abusive nature toward referees.

In the early ’90s, Sacramento Bee archives show Singer was an assistant coach for Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team.

In 2014, a book penned by Singer titled “Getting In: Gaining Admission to the College of your Choice,” was published and made available on Amazon. The book’s description emphasizes the importance of establishing a “personal brand” to get into a top school.

The case also involves at least two celebrities, authorities said.

TV actress Lori Loughlin, known for her role on “Full House,” reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have her two daughters admitted to USC’s crew team. Another actress, Felicity Huffman, is also named.