Man with service dog bites cop in airport, Ohio police say. Yes, you read that right

A police officer was bitten Saturday afternoon in a fight involving a passenger with a service dog at a Cleveland airport — courtesy of the passenger, not his dog, The Plain Dealer reported.

The incident began at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with reports of a passenger causing a disturbance at a security check line, WJW reported.

Cleveland police said the man became “combative” and bit an officer, WEWS reported.

Officers took the man to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, WOIO reported. Police said he faces charges of assaulting a police officer, aggravated disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and crisis intervention.

The dog was taken to a city kennel, The Plain Dealer reported. The officer was not seriously hurt in the incident, police said.

