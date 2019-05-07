Man went to see woman he met online — then was beaten, thrown off bridge, NC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A North Carolina man went to the house of a woman he met online — and ended up being hurt and “left for dead,” officials say.

The man, who is from Raleigh, drove to an Alamance County home on Thursday to visit Brittney Lynne Darnell, 29, a woman he talked to on the internet, WXII and WGHP report.

At the house, the man says Samuel Micah Murrell, 29, and David Steele Richardson, 26, robbed him and assaulted him with a “baseball bat and tire iron,” according to WXII.

The accused attackers tied the Raleigh man and took him to nearby Granville County, where they threw him off a bridge near Oxford and left him for dead, WFMY reports. Murrell and Richardson then drove off in the man’s car, according to The Times-News.

“The victim managed to crawl to the road where he was found and taken to Duke Hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries,” and was later released, WGHP reports.

Darnell, Murrell and Richardson were charged with “first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, and larceny of a motor vehicle,” Alamance County Sheriff’s Office records said, per The Times-News.

The men could face more charges in Granville County, the newspaper reported.

At least one media outlet spells Darnell’s first name as Britney, though it is listed as Brittney in online jail records.