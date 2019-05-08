A California mom who tried to drown her baby in McDonald’s toilet won’t go to prison

Sarah Jane Lockner San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

A McDonald’s cashier secretly gave birth in a restroom at work, then tried to drown her newborn son in a toilet, in September 2017, KTVU reported.

When a coworker reported finding blood on the floor of the Redwood City, California, fast-food restroom, the cashier initially blamed it on her period, The Mercury News reported.

Now Sarah Jane Lockner, 27, will serve no additional time in jail and four years of probation after pleading no contest to child endangerment, a judge ruled Friday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The judge sentenced Lockner to a year in jail with credit for time served.

The judge also ordered Lockner to complete parenting classes, The Mercury News reported. The child, who recovered from a medically induced coma, now lives with his father’s aunt.

Prosecutors said Lockner had given birth at home five years earlier, saying she did not realize she was pregnant before either birth, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Lockner had gone to the restroom several times during her shift at the McDonald’s in Redwood City complaining of stomach pain, KTVU reported.

After the report of blood on the floor, a second coworker looked into a stall and saw a newborn baby face-down in the toilet with Lockner’s hand on his back, according to the station.

The coworker heard the toilet flush and confronted Lockner, who asked her not to call police, The Mercury News reported. Officers found the newborn boy was not breathing.

Lockner had faced a charge of attempted murder before pleading no contest to the lesser charge in January in a plea deal, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

