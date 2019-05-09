Driver cruises ‘super calmly’ past stores, shoppers inside Washington mall, cops say

An accused DUI driver crashed through the doors of the Wenatchee Valley Mall in Washington on Wednesday night to cruise past stores, shocking shoppers, videos show. Screengrab from Facebook

The Wenatchee Valley Mall in Washington has no drive-through, but that didn’t stop one determined driver Wednesday night, KPQ news radio reports.

Police say Francisco Kehoe, 31, drove his BMW through a set of glass doors, cruised the length of the indoor mall, made a U-turn and exited out the same doors, YakTriNews reported.

“He drove super calmly and as if he was on a normal stroll through the mall just checking things out,” said Kayla Taylor, a Harry Ritchie’s Jewelry employee, The Wenatchee World reported.

One shopper shot phone videos of the 6 p.m. incident and posted them to Facebook, writing that “Someone literally took a drive through the mall.” Perhaps understandably, the videos contain some bad language.

“Way to go, dude,” shouts one shopper at the passing vehicle, which appears to be a white station wagon, in the video. Others yell warnings for mall employees and others to back up.

Sgt. Karsten Garcia with East Wenatchee police said damage was limited to the doors, tables and chairs inside the mall, and a wall hit by the driver as he turned around, The Wenatchee World reported.

No one was injured in the incident, YakTriNews reported.

Police arrested Kehoe after he drove back out of the shopping mall. He faces charges of driving under the influence, hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment, according to the publication.

Officers believe he was under the influence of drugs, KPQ reported.

