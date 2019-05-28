National
Dad fights off possible mountain lion to save 4-year-old, San Diego officials say
A San Diego father saved his 4-year-old from a mountain lion or bobcat Monday afternoon by kicking the animal and throwing rocks at it, KGTV reports.
San Diego fire officials say it’s unclear what kind of big cat attacked the child about 2:30 p.m. at the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Firefighters took the 4-year-old to a children’s hospital, but released no information on the extent of the child’s injuries, KSWB reported.
KGTV reported the child’s head was injured in the attack, which took place near a waterfall, but was conscious when paramedics arrived.
The trailhead at the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve has been marked off with caution tape, and neighbors say signs warning about dangerous wildlife often are posted on the trail, KNSD reported.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the incident, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
