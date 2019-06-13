Controversial slave auction block in VA belongs in museum, city council decides

The Charlottesville riots in images What started as a white nationalist protest centered on a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia exploded into violence between protesters and counterprotesters that has left one dead and many injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What started as a white nationalist protest centered on a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia exploded into violence between protesters and counterprotesters that has left one dead and many injured.

A controversial slave auction block in downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia, will be moved to a museum.

The Fredericksburg City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to move the block from its current location on a street corner to the Fredericksburg Area Museum, according to the City of Fredericksburg.

Whether the block should stay or be moved has been a topic of debate in the city, according to NBC.

Some of the city’s black residents have cited the demonstrations that took place in nearby Charlottesville, Virginia, as reason for the block’s removal, NBC reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fredericksburg is a city in northern Virginia, about 66 miles from Charlottesville.

Matt Kelly was the only member of the City Council that voted not to move the block, according to the Free Lance-Star.

He wanted to wait to vote until it could be publicized better, the Free Lance-Star reported.

“We did state that we’d come back to the community with a plan, and need to be able to tell the story in the context of all history, not just slavery,” he told the news outlet.

The block has to be removed by the end of 2019, according to the city.

The museum has agreed to take in the block and has started planning, the city said.