Scooter flung at 76-year-old man in ‘random’ attack, leading to arrest, L.A. cops say

A man accused of attacking a 76-year-old man waiting for a ride in Los Angeles, California, with fists and an electric scooter June 13 has been arrested after police circulated security camera photos of him, above. Los Angeles Police Department

A passerby accused by police of randomly attacking a 76-year-old man waiting for a ride last week in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested, KTLA reports.

The accused assailant, whom police did not identify, began punching the man, knocking him down, at 6:45 a.m. June 13 at 6th and Spring streets, police wrote in a statement.

He picked up an electric scooter and threw it at the older man, striking him in the head, then hurled it at him again, police wrote. The 76-year-old blocked it with his arm.

A witness intervened and the accused attacker walked away, police wrote. The 76-year-old man had cuts to his arm and head, requiring surgical staples.





Police on Wednesday released security camera photos of the suspect, prompting his arrest just a few hours later at the Midnight Mission, near the scene of the attack, KCBS reported.





“Our security staff recognized him in the dining hall from the photos and called the police,” a Midnight Mission spokesman said, according to the station.





Central Area Detectives are seeking the Public's assistance in identifying the below individual. If you have any information, please contact Detective Riggs. If you see this individual, immediately call 911. @LAPDTSHarrelson @LAPD_CPTSpell @josehuizar @LAPDMarcReina #DTLA #LAPD pic.twitter.com/8kktHNd5Q7 — LAPD Central Area (@LAPDCentralArea) June 19, 2019

On May 20, a man beat a 63-year-old woman to death with an electric scooter in a separate incident in Los Angeles, McClatchy reported.





Police later arrested Amad Rashad Redding, 27, of Long Beach, on suspicion of murder in connection with the death, NBC News reported.





