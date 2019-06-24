‘The house started floating.’ Missouri woman missing after flood sweeps home into river

Authorities in Anderson, Missouri are searching for a woman after the home she was inside was swept away by floodwaters. Screengrab from KHBS.

A southwest Missouri woman was inside a home Sunday when floodwaters swept it into a river, media outlets reported. She was still missing Monday.





Keith Ridpath said he, his fiance and their children escaped just before floodwaters pushed his Anderson, Missouri, home into a river, but his mother did not, according to KHBS.

“The cops were saying the boats were coming and I was just saying there isn’t enough time,” Keith Ridpath told the TV station. “The house started floating, and when I looked back, everybody was gone.”

Authorities searched the area for the woman throughout Sunday and continued their efforts Monday, with police dogs coming from Columbia, Missouri, to help, according to KODE.

Thunderstorms dumped up to 6 inches of rain in just hours onto McDonald County, where Anderson is located, and neighboring Newton County, the National Weather Service reported.

Emergency officials evacuated homes in Anderson and Neosho, the Weather Channel reported. A storm chaser told the TV station that a creek overflowed a bridge on Main Street in Anderson.