Semi dumps load of Hot Pockets along Missouri road, but you can’t have them, cops say
A semitrailer overturned Thursday morning along Interstate 70 in Missouri, dumping a truckload of Hot Pockets along the side of the road, according to police.
Missouri State Highway Troopers tweeted a picture of the overturned semi and piles of boxes filled with what appeared to be pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets. The semi was traveling west in Saline County, Missouri, when it overturned, troopers said.
No injuries were reported.
But a westbound lane of the busy interstate was shut down while crews cleaned up the mess, troopers said. And no one was allowed to take a box.
“Even if you have the munchies you can’t have the hot pockets!!! #SlowYourRoll #DriveSafe #kctraffic,” the troopers tweeted.
Based on Twitter reactions, people were obviously distraught about the loss of the Hot Pockets.
