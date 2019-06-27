Inmate escapes Washington jail by hiding in a trash can, officials say

James Bartholomew Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Department

A trash can served as James Bartholomew’s carriage to freedom — at least for now, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The 40-year-old man hid inside a garbage bin wheeled outside by another prisoner Wednesday, and Bartholomew escaped, the post says. Both inmates are trustees in the jail kitchen.

Jail officials discovered Bartholomew was missing at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the post.

The Sheriff’s Office describes Bartholomew as a 5’10”, 147-pound man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He faces a lengthy prison sentence on drug and weapon possession charges, the Facebook post says.

His fellow prisoner also faces escape charges, and anyone else found to be assisting Bartholomew will face charges, sheriff’s officials warned.

The post says sheriff’s officials will review the escape and make any changes necessary to prevent a recurrence.

Anyone spotting Bartholomew should call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or Detective Jeremy Holmes at 360-249-3711, the post says.

