Drunk woman runs over, kills friend trying to stop her from driving, Calif. cops say

Latisha Cherme Ingram, 33, hit and killed a 25-year-old co-worker who had been trying to stop her from driving away from a San Diego, California, bar after she was cut off for being too drunk, police say. Screengrab from KNSD video

A 33-year-old woman turned away from a San Diego bar Thursday for being “way too drunk” wrestled with a co-worker who tried to stop her from driving away, KGTV reported.

“She actually backed out of the parking lot with him still hanging on to her car and as soon as she made this right turn out of the parking lot, he completely flung off it and she ran over him,” said Kiana Smith, an employee at nearby Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen, KSWB reported.

The 25-year-old man, a co-worker of the woman, died of his injuries, KNSD reported. He had been at the restaurant on a date with his girlfriend before the 11:30 p.m. altercation.

Latisha Cherme Ingram faces charges including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit and run resulting in death or injury, according to the station.

Ingram had earlier been turned away at O’Briens Pub, KSWB reported.

“Came in rather inebriated already and acting a little extra loud and almost stepped on a dog,” said pub manager Tyson Blake, according to the station. “The bartender actually said, ‘hey, watch out for the dog. It’s on the patio. We allow dogs on our patio,’ and she shouted some profanities at the bartender and the dog, and the bartender was like, ‘we’re not going to be serving you tonight.’ ”

Smith said Ingram then visited nearby Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen, where she also was turned away for being “way too drunk, she couldn’t even walk,” KGTV reported.

Both businesses are in Kearny Mesa in northern San Diego.

After arguing and tussling with Ingram, her co-worker wound up on the hood of her car as she pulled out of the parking lot, flinging him to the pavement, KGTV reported.

“It looked like she was trying to get in her car but she was obviously way too drunk to drive so the guy was trying to stop her from driving,” Smith said, KNSD reported. “He was really just trying to be a good citizen and I completely applaud him for that.”

After her vehicle ran the man over, Ingram fled, KSWB reported. The man’s girlfriend ran to the chaotic scene.

“She was just so devastated and just crying at the top of her lungs and just like, ‘this can’t be happening,’ ” witness Maika Frye said, according to the station.

Ingram returned to the scene a short time later, where police arrested her, KNSD reported.

She previously faced a 2011 drunken driving charge, KGTV reported.

