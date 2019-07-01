Nearly 6-inch megalodon shark tooth that’s millions of years old is found on NC beach

One of the photos Harvey Wall posted on his Facebook page of the giant shark tooth he says he found at Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

A megalodon shark tooth nearly six inches long was found along a North Carolina beach Friday, according to a Facebook post by the lucky owner.

Harvey Wall posted multiple photos June 28 of the discovery, including one showing the gray tooth and its black root was just over 5.5 inches long.

Megalodon are considered “one of the largest predators to have ever lived”: A gigantic shark believed to have grown to nearly 60 feet long when it roamed oceans millions of years ago, according to The Natural History Museum.

Wall posted that the tooth was discovered at Ocean Isle Beach, a popular tourist destination in the southeastern North Carolina’s Brunswick County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

“Found near high tide line in a pool of water on the east end of the island,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’ll probably never find another one.”

Wall says he and his family “were looking for seashells and walking our dogs,” when they spotted the tooth, reported WECT.

“I could only see the black part (of the tooth) in low tide. I kicked it and it flipped over, exposing the whole tooth,” he told the station.

Hall posted he’d like to see the tooth on display at the island’s museum, known as the Museum of Coastal Carolina.

However, the ancient teeth are also popular on the auction market, with the auction website Live Auctioneers showing a megalodon tooth found in South Carolina sold for more than $800 in 2006. The tooth was 5.9 inches wide and dated to 12 million years ago, said the site.

The website Fossil Era features a meg tooth, found in a South Carolina river, for sale in the $1,500 range.

Meg teeth were typically 4 to 5 inches long, says the site, making Hall’s discovery larger than average.

Coastal waterways and beaches in the Carolinas are considered prime location to find megalodon teeth, including one of the largest ever found: A 6.7-inch tooth found “in the Morgan River near Beaufort, South Carolina,” according to Fossilera.com.