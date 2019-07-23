Drunk driver at Taco Bell pours liquor into drive-thru worker’s mouth, Oregon cops say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

An Oregon woman accused of drunken driving pulled up to a Taco Bell drive-thru window early Saturday, but it’s what happened next that caught the eye of authorities, KATU reported.

The woman reached “through the open drive-thru window and (poured) alcohol into the employee’s mouth WHILE STILL IN HER CAR,” wrote Washington County sheriff’s officials on Facebook.

And it all happened right in front of a sheriff’s sergeant waiting her turn in the drive-thru line, KATU reported.

The sergeant arrested Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar, 23, of Cornelius on suspicion of drunken driving after she pulled out of the Beaverton drive-thru, according to the Facebook post. She had a blood alcohol content of .12, deputies.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aguilar-Aguilar had a bottle of Hennessy cognac in her vehicle and admitted smoking marijuana, KOIN reported. She did not know the Taco Bell employee.

The sheriff’s Facebook post dubbed it the “weirdest DUI arrest of the weekend.”

SHARE COPY LINK Bodycam video shows a Florida man dancing through his field sobriety tests after being found sleeping in his running truck. The man is now facing DUI charges.