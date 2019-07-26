9 cops fired for ‘racist’ posts worked at historically black school, VA university says

Post office workers share examples of alleged racial harassment in workplace Postal workers Rodney Carelock and Josh Webb said they have undergone years of harassment working in the garage of the Charlotte Post Office. They share examples, including signs left at work stations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Postal workers Rodney Carelock and Josh Webb said they have undergone years of harassment working in the garage of the Charlotte Post Office. They share examples, including signs left at work stations.

Several campus police officers are out of a job after making “offensive” social media posts, a Virginia school says.

Hampton University fired nine cops who went online and “shared misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks,” officials told The New York Times and other news outlets on Thursday.

Officials say the officers “’egregiously violated’ the university’s code of conduct” and that the school has “zero tolerance for such behavior,” WTKR reports.

The nine cops leave a force of 43, which includes 25 officers and 10 security personnel, according to the school’s website. Officials haven’t revealed the ranks of the officers or their identities, The New York Times reports.

The university also hasn’t offered specifics about the nature of the posts, WAVY reports. But a termination letter obtained by the station says officers participated in “Meme Wars,” a friendly exchange of insults by using images and text.

Hampton University is a private, historically black college that has more than 4,000 students, according to its website.

McClatchy newsgroup contacted a school spokesman for information about the fired officers but hadn’t received a response as of Friday morning.

