Man driving 11-year-old son had 38 bundles of meth in gas tank, border agents say

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

A driver caught in Southern California with 38 bundles of meth hidden in his gas tank this week had his 11-year-old son in the vehicle with him, federal border officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered the stash of drugs around 1:45 p.m. on Monday at a checkpoint near Pine Valley, California, along Interstate 8, according to a Customs and Border Protection news release on Wednesday.

A dog inspecting the man’s car alerted to the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze’s rear, and when the vehicle was put on a lift agents found 38 plastic baggies of crystal meth in the fuel tank, CBP said.

The man, a 41-year-old from Mexico, “was arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the narcotics,” according to border agents. His vehicle was also seized, agents said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Agents said the man’s child was cared for until a family member came for him.

Border agents said that the “bundles of methamphetamine weighed 44.31 pounds and were valued at approximately $102,000.”