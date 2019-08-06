National
Teens duct tape 8-year-old playing at park to pole, steal his candy, Illinois cops say
Violent and property crime stats for Illinois
A boy playing at an Illinois park with his younger brother was duct taped to a pole and had his candy stolen by teenagers, police said.
The 8-year-old boy and his younger brother, 6, were at a park next to the Stingray Bay water park in Huntley, the mother told police Monday, according to a Facebook post by police. Two teenagers in black and green “Fortnite” T-shirts and black shorts biked up to the brothers, police said.
One teen grabbed onto the 8-year-old boy’s wrist and stole his candy, police said. Then the teenager duct taped his wrist to a pole that was part of fitness equipment, police said. As soon as the teenagers biked away, the boy’s younger brother got help from a park employee, police said.
The employee cut the duct tape and called the boys’ mother, police said.
Police are working with the park district to investigate the case.
Comments