Illinois mom, daughter twice rip off beachgoer’s bikini in brawl over dog, police say

A mother and daughter from Illinois did not take kindly to requests that they control their dog on Saturday, police say.

Kimberly Gavaris, 51, and Tatianna Guzman, 27, were at Porter Beach in Indiana when a family asked the duo to keep closer watch on their unleashed dog, the Chesterton Tribune reported. Police say the duo became “irate.”

The duo yelled racial slurs at the family, who are black and were concerned about the dog coming near their children, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Gavaris pulled one man’s hair, yelling that he couldn’t tell her what to do before police say the family left the beach to avoid being part of the disruption, the Chesterton Tribune reported.

Gavaris also hit a man in the face and scratched another before pulling a woman’s hair and ripping off her bikini top not once, but twice, police said, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana. Guzman also scratched and slapped a man during the brawl, police say. A witness told officials six people in total were involved in the fight.

When police arrived and tried to walk the mother and daughter away from the scene, Guzman reportedly pushed her mother and began threatening and fighting with police and a Child Protective Services representative who’d been called to tend to Guzman’s two daughters, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Though the conflict was sparked by the dog, police believe the incident is racially charged.

“Frankly, this was racially motivated. I would like to push this further,” Porter police public information officer John Lane said, according to the Tribune.

The two women have been charged with a smattering of offenses including neglect of a dependent, battery, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, the Chesterton Tribune reported. Both were taken to Porter County Jail.