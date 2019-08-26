Drunk woman wearing just a towel crashes Lexus in park as kids play, Miss. cops say

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

A suspected drunken driver wearing only a towel crashed her Lexus in a Mississippi park, media outlets report.

Karen Elaine Watkins, 29, slammed her car into a wooden pedestrian bridge at Winners Circle Park in Flowood at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police say, according to the Clarion Ledger.

She wasn’t wearing clothes but, police say, was wrapped in a towel when she crashed, the news outlet reported.

There were children and parents at the park when it happened, but police say no one was hurt, and Watkins was taken to the hospital, WLBT reported.

She was later charged with DUI and with an expired license, WJTV reported.

If guilty, it would be her second DUI offense, according to WJTV.

Flowood is about five miles from Jackson.