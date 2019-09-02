Driver got sandal stuck on gas pedal with several people in back of pickup, MI cops say

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A man in Michigan died Sunday after falling from the tailgate of a pickup truck and hitting his head, police say.

Officials say a man, 42, was driving a pick up truck in Branch Township with “several passengers” riding in the truck bed and three riding on the tailgate, WOOD reported.

One of the passengers, age 47, fell off of the tailgate and hit his head on the road, WBTV reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver told police his sandal got caught on the gas pedal, WXMI reported. Officials have ruled out alcohol but say speed was a factor in the accident.

