Shoplifter uses deodorant – but puts it back and steals something else, Ohio cops say

A shoplifter apparently concerned about smelling good used deodorant at a supermarket — then put it back on the shelf, police say.

Then he and a woman he was with decided to steal something else, police say.

The suspects were caught on camera at the Giant Eagle supermarket in Streetsboro, Ohio, according to a police department Facebook post.

“In addition to the theft, the man took a deodorant off of the shelf, USED IT and put it back on the shelf to be sold,” police wrote on Facebook.

Fortunately for shoppers, the used deodorant was removed before it could be bought, police said.

Within hours of police releasing pictures of the suspects Thursday, they had identified the culprits, according to the Facebook post.

“Using or tampering with a product is a #crime and #nasty,” police said.

The names of the suspects were not released.