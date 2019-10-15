National
Refinery explosion and fire reported in San Francisco Bay Area
An explosion and fire have been reported at the NuStar refinery in Rodeo, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area, The East Bay Times reports.
Television video reports show a shattered tank and another tank ablaze following the 2 p.m. incident.
Videos were also posted to social media showing the damage.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office has declared a hazardous materials emergency for Rodeo and the nearby community of Crockett, KTVU reported.
The incident follows reports of flaring at nearby refineries following a 4.5-magnitude quake Monday night.
Comments