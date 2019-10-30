Reagan Library threatened as new wind-driven fire erupts near Los Angeles

A new wildfire in Simi Valley near Los Angeles has forced evacuations at the nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, NBC News reported.

Driven by extreme high winds, the Easy Fire broke out at 6 a.m. Wednesday and has already consumed 250 acres, the Los Angeles Times reported. Nearby neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation orders and Simi Valley public schools are closed.

The Reagan Museum houses more than 55 million papers of the former California governor and president, along with more than 60,000 gifts and artifacts, according to the library’s website. It also houses a retired Air Force One aircraft and contains the graves of Reagan and former first lady Nancy Reagan.

