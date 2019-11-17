Women stealing guinea pigs use one as weapon, run over clerk, Kentucky cops say

A shoplifting incident in Kentucky ended after two women used a guinea pig as a projectile to keep a pet store clerk at bay, police say.

Isabelle Mason, 21, and Jaimee Pack, 19, walked into Pet Paradise in Danville on Saturday and tried to leave the store with two guinea pigs, WSAZ reported. The problem? Police say the women hadn’t paid for them.

Police in Kentucky say two women were arrested after trying to steal two guinea pigs from a pet store. Boyle County Detention Center

The store clerk followed Mason and Pack out of the store in an attempt to retrieve the animals, but that’s went things took a bizarre turn, WAVE reported. One of the women chucked a guinea pig at the clerk as the other an over his foot with the get-away car, police say.

One guinea is still missing, according to WTVQ, but the other is expected to be fine, despite “landing on its face and head” after being thrown. Police say the clerk “suffered pain to his knee and foot.”

Both women were arrested and charged with a smattering of offenses including first-degree robbery and second-degree cruelty to animals, according to jail records. Both are being held at Boyle County Detention Center and bond is set at $10,000 each.