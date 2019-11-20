FedEx driver tosses package into yard — crushing a tiny dog, California family says

A Southern California family says their 4-pound Yorkshire terrier was crushed by a package tossed into their yard — and they’re blaming a FedEx delivery driver for the dog’s death.

Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin found the small dog named Cooper beneath a large box on Saturday at their home in Venice, California, CBS Los Angeles reports.

“So I immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood,” Galin told the TV station.

A veterinarian said Cooper’s lungs and liver were seriously hurt and the dog had to be euthanized, according to KFSN.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“It was painful to watch your dog in pain,” Galin told CBS.

Screen grab from CBS

The family said the package that crushed the dog held “a heavy glass bowl and a Scrabble game set,” Inside Edition reports.

FedEx said in a statement that the company will pay the family’s veterinarian bill, Newsweek reports.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ms. Napier and Mr. Galin regarding the recent loss of their beloved dog Cooper,” the company said in a statement, according to Newsweek. “FedEx Ground understands the importance of people’s pets in their lives and deeply regrets the pain that this has caused the family.”

But Cooper’s family isn’t satisfied.

“To me that’s not satisfactory,” Napier told CBS. “I feel they need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages; that’s what I want to hear. I don’t want to hear we’ll look into it.”