‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s death brings tears, love from celebrities, contestants

As news spread that Alex Trebek had died at age 80 of pancreatic cancer, social media erupted with condolences, memories and love for the longtime “Jeopardy!” host.

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years.

The Ontario, Canada, native covered national news for radio and television before making his hosting debut in 1973 on the show “Wizard of Odds.”

Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies of pancreatic cancer

Trebek began hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984 and has been praised for his composure and wit. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

Trebek also holds the Guinness World Record for “Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter” at more than 8,000 episodes.

Here’s how celebrities, contestants and fans are reacting to the news of his death.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything. https://t.co/4FMlgaFYvI — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) November 8, 2020

I was on JEOPARDY! twice. In 1998 I was on the first ever Back to School special. Alex Trebek was so nice to 15+ 10-11 year olds — my nightmare.



I wore a too shiny silver shirt from Limited Too, which Alex kept joking (kindly) about needing sunglasses to look at. RIP. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/QxgD9m9XI4 — 17 Minute Rain Delay (@KendraJames_) November 8, 2020

Lost for words.

I'm full of gratitude for the joy Alex brought to homes like mine every night. I feel lucky for the few episodes I got to share this show with him. Even more lucky to share with him how much he meant to all of us. #WeLoveYouAlex https://t.co/Z3bJMe1knZ — dhruv (@dhruvg_) November 8, 2020

Very sad to hear about the loss of #AlexTrebek. Having my book featured as a question on Jeopardy last year was truly a career highlight. I was in Australia and started getting emails from people who were watching in real time. Honestly didn’t believe it until I had the clip! pic.twitter.com/2URa562Mco — Chris Guillebeau (@chrisguillebeau) November 8, 2020

One of Alex Trebek’s last moments on earth... We lost a truly good man today. pic.twitter.com/yrCChbYpQy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 8, 2020

"Don't tell me what you believe in. I'll observe how you behave and I will make my own determination." - Alex Trebek, just about the kindest person who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/zqsm7QkJXD — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

The #Jeopardy stage is empty now and the television world will not be the same without Alex Trebek. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TmXtFBWJTu — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take “Great TV Personas of Our Time” for $800. The heavens have all the answers now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2020

The answer is..... THANK YOU! Alex Trebek. You were grace and guts and humor and deep love. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 8, 2020

Very sorry to hear the news about Alex Trebek. Condolences to his family. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 8, 2020

This MF year. Heartbroken. — Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer https://t.co/tIU0rUbjDJ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2020

Greatest host of one of the greatest shows of all time who passed away sadly after a long battle with cancer.



......Who was Alex Trebek?



RIP Mr. Trebek. Thank you for always being there at the end of the day to take my mind off things. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 8, 2020

Even though I lost (in Final Jeopardy by betting big according to my fortune favors the bold philosophy and getting it wrong; I would have won if I’d bet nothing but no regrets), this is among my happiest memories.



RIP Alex Trebek. https://t.co/mJhnvhKEFG pic.twitter.com/7bxsgneQZk — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 8, 2020

Here’s hoping Sean Connery welcomed Alex Trebek with a drink and a laugh.



https://t.co/KqApbUv2Gf — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 8, 2020

You’ve watched this host of @Jeopardy for almost 40 years, and over that time, it felt like he became a member of the family. You’ll always miss his love of knowledge, his sense of humor, and his courage in facing health challenges. Rest in peace.



“Who is Alex Trebek?” https://t.co/epgnSxaTA0 — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) November 8, 2020

He made millions of Americans smarter and will go down as the single greatest game show host of all time.



Who is Alex Trebek. https://t.co/dKldcW5ceO — James Skoufis (@JamesSkoufis) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. Class act always. His reaction here after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

pic.twitter.com/oyoYUJghUw — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was in our homes for decades and as such, became our family, and he knew we welcomed him into our homes daily and it meant the world to him. Today, celebrate him and keep his family and those that he touched so deeply in your thoughts. North America lost a great man. — Austin Tyler Rogers (@austintylerro) November 8, 2020