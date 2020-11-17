New police dog shot after it lunged at officer during an arrest, Indiana sheriff says

A Gary, Indiana, police officer shot the new K-9 for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office after the dog lunged at the cop during a carjacking arrest, officials say. Photo from Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office.

A new police dog was shot during an arrest after it lunged at an officer, Indiana officials say.

A Gary police officer was arresting a carjacking suspect early Monday when the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Thanos knocked over the cop, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The police officer opened fire on the dog, wounding him, officials say. Thanos was taken to an animal hospital, where he was in “fair condition.”

“I have a deep sense of respect and admiration for our K-9s, their handlers and the job they perform during intense and sometimes chaotic situations,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a Facebook post. “Our office is currently reviewing this incident.”

Thanos joined the sheriff’s office about two months ago.

